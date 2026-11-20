In Las Vegas, United States, no driver set a lap time during the first practice session ahead of Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix. Heavy rain, standing water on the track and low temperatures led teams to avoid risks, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Drivers mostly remained in the pits

The session at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit street track passed without active runs: drivers mostly stayed in their garages because of puddles and the slippery surface. A large accumulation of water at Turn 12 caused particular concern.

At the end of the session, Alpine driver Franco Colapinto aquaplaned and nearly lost control of his car, but avoided hitting the barriers.

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Cold complicated tyre work

Low temperatures made it difficult to warm up the tyres. Reigning Las Vegas Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen of Red Bull compared the surface to an ice rink over team radio.

According to the forecast, qualifying on Friday and the night race on Saturday were expected to take place in dry weather. Therefore, teams saw little benefit in running in conditions that were unlikely to recur during the rest of the race weekend. The second practice session was scheduled for later on Thursday.

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