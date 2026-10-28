In Indonesia, two days of rain improved air quality and visibility in areas that had suffered for months from forest and land fires. At the same time, the fires have not yet been fully extinguished, and air traffic in Central Kalimantan province remains disrupted, Channel NewsAsia reports.

The rain fell on Sunday, October 25, and on Monday. In some parts of Central Kalimantan, visibility increased to 3–6 km, whereas during the worst haze it had fallen to 50 metres. Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency also recorded a significant reduction in the number of fire hotspots in South Sumatra and West Kalimantan, although some remain, including in Ketapang Regency.

Cloud seeding and firefighting

On October 27, the BNPB disaster management agency conducted 14 cloud-seeding flights over Central Kalimantan and South Sumatra. A total of 22,800 kg of salt was dispersed into clouds to stimulate rainfall.

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According to BNPB, 51,057 people were involved in firefighting efforts in Central and West Kalimantan, South Kalimantan, and South Sumatra. Operations covered approximately 1,500 hectares: about 1,140 ha in Central Kalimantan, 391 ha in West Kalimantan, 35 ha in South Kalimantan, and 23 ha in South Sumatra.

BNPB spokesperson Berton Panjaitan stressed that several rains are not enough to extinguish underground peat fires, as embers can remain beneath the surface. According to him, peatlands need to be thoroughly saturated with water to prevent reignition. Authorities are also considering using dry ice to improve visibility, which could help resume aerial firefighting operations where aircraft are hindered by thick smoke.

Airport operations restricted

Due to haze, flights at Tjilik Riwut Airport in Palangkaraya, the capital of Central Kalimantan, have been suspended since last week. After the rains, visibility there increased to approximately 3 km. Garuda Indonesia decided to resume flights between Jakarta and Palangkaraya on October 29–31, and in the opposite direction on October 30 and 31. Meteorologists expected rain until the end of the week and the start of the rainy season in early November.

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