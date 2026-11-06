In San Francisco, United States, independent researcher Derek Kauffman said he had discovered a hidden multilingual list in iOS of words and phrases that the iPhone keyboard mostly does not suggest through autocomplete or enter using swipe typing. By his conservative estimate, the list contains about 100,000 entries, excluding Chinese characters, Dawn reports.

This is not a complete ban: users can still manually type such words in messages and emails. Apple said users can enter specific words and phrases themselves and override predictive text recommendations. The company did not directly comment on the size and composition of the list or on the reasons for adding certain political expressions to it.

Political and sensitive expressions

According to Kauffman, most entries marked on the list are related to profanity, insults, drugs, sex or violence. At the same time, they include politically sensitive phrases, including “dictator Trump,” “sleepy Joe,” “right wing conspiracy,” “Tibetan independence” and “United Ireland.”

The researcher also gave examples for other languages. According to him, the Hindi keyboard does not allow swipe typing of the phrases “Modi braggart” and “Rahul is Pappu,” the French keyboard does not allow the expression “immigration is too high,” and the Hebrew keyboard does not allow “occupied territories.” Kauffman claims that similar lists exist for all major languages.

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Testing on an iPhone

Kauffman said he noticed the issue in September: swipe typing worked worse for some word combinations, including “bad boy” and “white man,” but not for “bad girl” or “black man.” To find the cause, he used OpenAI Codex and Claude Code and, he said, found the list in Apple’s system data.

Reuters tested some of the phrases cited by the researcher on an iPhone. The agency found that they were difficult to enter by swipe typing or did not appear among autocomplete suggestions. In particular, an attempt to enter “United Ireland” often produced “United Iceland,” while “white man” produced “white mean.”

Apple said its keyboard is configured not to suggest expressions that may be inappropriate or offensive. At the same time, the company did not specify why certain political wording was included on the list.

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