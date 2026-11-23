Researchers from the University of Pittsburgh and Chicago-based company SeQure calculated that about 42 million ETH worth approximately $72 billion are held in wallets with exposed public keys. As CoinDesk reports, these assets could become vulnerable if quantum computers powerful enough to calculate private keys emerge.

According to the researchers, no publicly known quantum machine is currently capable of performing such a task. After ETH is sent on the Ethereum network, a digital signature remains, allowing the address's public key to be determined. A sufficiently powerful quantum computer could theoretically use this key to recover the private key needed to control the funds.

More than half of non-staked ETH

According to the team's calculations, 42 million ETH accounts for nearly 55% of ether counted outside staking. Separately, the researchers found that 61% of ETH in staking will, after withdrawal, go to wallets with already exposed public keys.

To transition to keys more resistant to quantum threats, the authors proposed two stages. At the first stage, holders could use their current key to register a new one — according to the study's assumptions, for approximately $1 per account. At the second stage, it is proposed to disable old signatures, causing wallets that continue to rely on them to be frozen.

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Recovery could take months

Owners of frozen wallets could restore access by proving possession of backup words without disclosing them. Such a mechanism also provides one year to challenge a fraudulent registration. During testing, generating such proof took about two minutes on a laptop.

The team estimated that 4.45 million wallets with a balance of at least 0.1 ETH could register new keys in advance within 29 days. If all owners wait to restore access and have compatible backups, the process could take 235 days even with four wallets processed simultaneously. The researchers also found no publicly documented backups compatible with this method among 25 crypto exchanges whose asset custody systems they reviewed.

Ethereum developers are considering quantum protection as part of the planned Hegotá upgrade. Ethereum Foundation researcher Ansgar Dietrichs presented developers with five options on November 19, including a separate scenario dedicated to protection against quantum threats.

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