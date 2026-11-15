Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have found that two brain regions—the entorhinal cortex and the amygdala—may begin losing tissue earlier than the hippocampus, which is usually examined when looking for signs of Alzheimer’s disease. Such changes may be detectable 5–10 years before clinical symptoms appear, ScienceDaily reports.

Two regions before the hippocampus

The scientists analyzed hundreds of magnetic resonance imaging and positron emission tomography scans from two independent research projects: the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative and Biomarkers of Cognitive Decline Among Normal Individuals. The samples included people without symptoms, participants with cognitive impairment, and patients who later died from the disease.

In both groups, the entorhinal cortex and the amygdala, located near the hippocampus, showed relatively greater tissue loss at the early stages of the disease. The entorhinal cortex is involved in retrieving stored memories, while the amygdala is associated with emotional memory and the processing of emotional experiences.

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Connection with the tau protein

The authors also found a link between a reduction in gray matter volume and tau protein-related changes. Under normal conditions, this protein supports the internal structure of nerve cells, but in Alzheimer’s disease it can accumulate abnormally and form tangles that disrupt brain function.

PET imaging and digital pathology data showed that areas of gray matter atrophy overlapped with zones of tau-related changes. The researchers suggest that measuring tissue loss in the entorhinal cortex and amygdala simultaneously could eventually improve the assessment of cognitive decline risk. However, this is not yet a ready clinical test: further research into the molecular processes surrounding tau accumulation is needed for its use.

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