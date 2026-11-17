Researchers at Mayo Clinic have developed an approach in which the level of p-tau217 protein in the blood may help assess the risk of developing mild cognitive impairment or dementia in cognitively healthy people over the next five or ten years. As News-Medical reports, the model also takes into account age, sex and genetic risk associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Data from two studies

The authors analyzed data from 1,644 cognitively healthy participants in the Mayo Clinic Study of Aging and 534 participants in the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative. Participants were between 60 and 90 years old. Their blood p-tau217 levels were measured, genetic testing was conducted, and their cognitive functions were assessed repeatedly.

According to the study, higher p-tau217 levels and older age were associated with a higher likelihood of cognitive decline. Data from the Mayo Clinic Study of Aging were used to assess five- and ten-year risk, while information from the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative was used to confirm the association between high biomarker levels and a greater risk of deteriorating cognitive function.

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Examples of risk assessment

As an example, the scientists cited a 75-year-old woman without the APOE ε4 gene variant, which is associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease. With a relatively low p-tau217 level, her estimated five-year risk of mild cognitive impairment was 5%, while at a higher level it was 16%. The estimated ten-year risk in this example increased from 12% to 35%.

Age also significantly affected the calculations: at the same high p-tau217 level, the estimated five-year risk of mild cognitive impairment ranged from 6% at age 65 to 37% at age 85. The researchers noted that such estimates require further validation in more diverse populations and using other p-tau217 tests. At present, testing for Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers is not recommended for people without cognitive symptoms.

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