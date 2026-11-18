Researchers at McGill University have developed and tested an approach to creating personalized genetic therapies for children with rare neurodevelopmental disorders, News-Medical reports. It combines genetic diagnosis, the development of a potential treatment, and its laboratory testing into a single process.

From diagnosis to therapy testing

The approach begins with a patient's blood sample. Scientists use it to create brain cells with the same genetic mutation as the child. This makes it possible to study a specific disorder and test potential treatments in the laboratory.

The study's lead author, Julia McIntosh, a graduate student in McGill's Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery, explained that the diagnosis is used to guide the development of genetic therapy and create a more direct path to treatment. According to the authors, many children with rare disorders have no realistic treatment option because certain genetic changes may occur in only a few patients.

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Testing RNA therapy

To demonstrate the method, the team developed and tested an experimental RNA therapy for a child with Kleefstra syndrome. This is a rare genetic disorder that can cause developmental delays, intellectual disabilities, and difficulties with speech and communication.

The experimental therapy was tested only on cells in the laboratory, so further research is needed before testing in humans. The work was carried out in collaboration with CHU Sainte-Justine, and the study was published in The American Journal of Human Genetics. The research was partly supported by McGill's DNA to RNA program.

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