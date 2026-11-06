Researchers led by a team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have created previously unobserved ordered crystalline structures from nanoparticles. To do so, they used flexible connector molecules, or ligands, instead of rigid ligands, which had been considered the basis for such assembly for about two decades. ScienceAlert reports on the findings, published in Nature Materials.

Flexible connectors

The experiments used gold nanoparticles with ligands based on PEG, a common flexible polymer. The ends of the polymer chains had positive or negative charges, which helped the particles connect. At the same time, the scientists conducted computer simulations of the process.

When the nanoparticles came into contact, the flexible ligands gathered at the contact points. This limited the number of possible bonds between individual particles, since the number of polymer chains in the contact area is limited. According to the researchers, this approach made it possible to control the number of bonds and the directions in which they formed.

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Controlling the structure

Nanoparticle materials are already used in various fields, but they can be difficult to scale up: by default, particles pack tightly, and the structure must be carefully tailored to a specific purpose. In the new approach, the connection parameters can be substantially altered by varying the size of the nanoparticles and the length of the ligand chains.

The scientists found that smaller particles formed fewer bonds. According to materials scientist Rob Macfarlane, the flexibility of the polymer determines how many bonds each particle will have and makes it possible to create new types of lattices without pre-designing connection points or particle shapes.

The functional properties of the resulting materials still need to be studied. The authors plan to test other nanoparticle materials and ligand combinations, as well as assess the materials under practical conditions. The researchers believe the approach could be useful for developing high-performance materials in photonics, chemical catalysis, medicine, and agriculture.

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