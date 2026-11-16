Biologists at the University of Bath in the United Kingdom found no evidence that genes important to an organism have a lower rate of random mutations. The findings of the study, published in the journal PLOS Biology, support the model common in evolutionary biology under which spontaneous mutations arise regardless of the importance of a particular DNA region, ScienceAlert reports.

Data from bacteria and yeast

Laurence Hurst and Sofia Radrizzani analyzed accumulated data on spontaneous mutations in the bacterium Escherichia coli and the baker's yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae. These microorganisms were grown for many generations under conditions of minimal external pressure so that mutations could accumulate.

The scientists identified the locations of approximately 3,600 mutations in the E. coli genome and 4,600 in yeast. They also assessed the importance of genes for the survival of microorganisms, including whether a cell can exist without a particular gene and how actively it uses it.

According to the authors, a lower mutation rate was found neither in genes that produce large amounts of proteins, nor in genes important for cell viability, nor in those that underwent strong natural selection during evolution.

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Structural factors

At the same time, the authors found that structural features of the genome can affect mutation rates. For example, in yeast, genes that are copied later during DNA replication mutated more frequently.

The idea of special protection for important genes has been discussed in science since at least 1972. In 2022, another group of researchers reported a lower mutation rate in important regions of the genome of the plant Arabidopsis thaliana. In 2023, Hurst and his colleagues reanalyzed these data and reported DNA sequencing errors. The authors of the 2022 study acknowledged that they had not taken some sources of error into account, but insisted that this did not invalidate their main conclusions.

The effect of natural selection

Hurst suggested that the impression of rarer mutations in important genes may arise because of selection: organisms with harmful changes in such genes are less likely to survive. Therefore, some of these mutations disappear before researchers can record them.

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