In the United States, researchers estimated that neuropathological signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) were present in 74.5% of deceased former National Football League (NFL) players. This figure was obtained after statistically correcting for potential bias related to the fact that the brains of athletes with cognitive symptoms were more often donated for research by their families. News-Medical reports on the study published in JAMA Network Open.

Data on more than 2,300 players

The study authors compared data from Boston University's UNITE brain bank with records from the U.S. National Death Index. The sample included 2,362 men who played at least one NFL regular-season or playoff game and died between January 2008 and December 2023. Brains were donated for research by 396 people, while another 1,966 were not donors.

CTE is a progressive neurodegenerative disease associated with repeated blows to the head, including in contact sports. The diagnosis can be definitively established only after death through examination of brain tissue. This is why assessing the prevalence of the pathology among all former athletes is difficult: donors and non-donors may differ substantially in their health status and other characteristics.

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Correcting for sampling bias

The researchers used information on dementia-related causes of death and estimated the probability of brain donation among athletes with pronounced cognitive symptoms. According to their calculations, such former players were approximately five times more likely to become donors than those without clear symptoms.

Among donors, the share of people with CTE was 93.5%, but after correcting the sample, the estimate for the entire study group fell to 74.5%. The authors also estimated that 27.2% of deceased former players had dementia during their lifetime. In eight additional calculation scenarios, the CTE share ranged from 70.3% to 86.1%; under the most conservative approach, it was 63.7%.

The scientists cautioned that cognitive symptoms among non-donors were determined indirectly, using death certificate data and estimated indicators of mild cognitive impairment. The study covered only deceased NFL players, so its findings cannot automatically be extended to living athletes or those who played football at lower levels.

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