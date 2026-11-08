Researchers demonstrate a space-time limit for electrons — ScienceDaily

An international group of researchers has experimentally demonstrated a fundamental limit to the precision with which an electron’s position and the time of its motion can be determined simultaneously. The work involved groups from the Regensburg Center for Ultrafast Nanoscopy and the Max Planck Institute in Hamburg, ScienceDaily reports.

Electrons between a metal tip and silver

To observe the quantum motion of electrons, the researchers created a laser system with high temporal resolution. In the experiment, precisely synchronized laser pulses directed electrons from an ultrasharp metal tip toward a silver surface separated by a distance of several atomic diameters. The motion was recorded through electric current, while the transfer time was determined using two light pulses with a controlled interval.

The electrons crossed the energy barrier through quantum tunneling: in this process, they behave as quantum waves rather than ordinary particles. The measurements showed motion on attosecond time scales. An attosecond equals one billionth of one billionth of a second.

Delay and the spatial cost of precision

Quantum simulations carried out by the team led by Ángel Rubio reproduced the experimental results. They also showed that the electrons responded to the light field with a delay of about 500 attoseconds.

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The scientists found that the more precisely they tried to determine the time of an electron’s motion, the more energy had to be supplied to the system. As a result, the electron’s wave packet, which describes its spatial extent in quantum mechanics, stretches in space. To verify this relationship, the researchers placed a single atom on the surface, which confined the wave packets before the laser pulses arrived.

Possible applications

The authors believe that controlled electron wave packets could eventually help initiate chemical reactions and observe changes in chemical bonds. According to the researchers, concentrating a single electron in an extremely small space and over an extremely short period can create a local peak current density of up to 1 trillion amperes per square centimeter.

The scientists also view the results as a basis for future electronic devices and quantum information-processing systems that will operate closer to the fundamental speed limit of electron motion. The authors describe the possibility of creating electronics hundreds of thousands of times faster than current CMOS technology as a long-term goal, rather than a result of the current experiment.

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