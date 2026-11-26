Researchers from the Institute for Basic Science and KAIST linked sensory hypersensitivity in a mouse model of an autism-associated disorder to excessive activity of neurons in the anterior cingulate cortex. As News-Medical reports, selectively suppressing individual neurons in this area normalized some of the animals' abnormal sensory responses.

ADNP syndrome model

The scientists studied the ADNP protein, which is involved in brain development and the regulation of gene expression. Mutations in the ADNP gene cause the rare neurodevelopmental ADNP syndrome, associated with autism and increased sensitivity to touch and pain.

The study used mice lacking one of the two functional copies of the Adnp gene. These animals responded more strongly than control mice to mechanical stimuli, heat and electric shocks. At the same time, deleting the gene in the spinal cord and peripheral tissues without affecting the forebrain did not cause the same abnormalities, indicating an important role of brain circuits in hypersensitivity.

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The role of the anterior cingulate cortex

Using neuronal activity mapping and ultra-high-field functional MRI, the team found increased activity in several brain regions, most notably in the anterior cingulate cortex. This area is involved in processing the emotional component of pain. Excitatory neurons in certain layers of this region were more easily activated and had altered interactions with neighboring cells.

Broad suppression of excitatory neurons in the anterior cingulate cortex reduced the mice's hypersensitivity to touch and heat, but at the same time increased freezing during electric shocks. In contrast, selective suppression of neurons that had previously been activated by shocks normalized responses to mechanical stimuli and paw heating and reduced some defensive responses.

The researchers also recorded changes in pathways related to synapses and ion channels, which provide communication and electrical signaling between neurons. The work was published online on November 25, 2026, in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.

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