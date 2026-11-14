In Israel, researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, together with specialists from Kyoto University in Japan, suggested that evolutionary changes in the regulation of genes in the human skeleton may have made joints less capable of absorbing stress. According to the scientists, this may explain humans’ greater susceptibility to osteoarthritis, intervertebral disc degeneration and disc herniation compared with other great apes, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Fewer molecules in cartilage

The findings of the group led by Associate Professor David Gokhman were published in the journal Nature. The article is titled “The gene-regulatory evolution of the human skeleton.” The researchers studied glycosaminoglycans, molecules that, together with retained water, make up a significant portion of cartilage and form an elastic gel-like structure that acts as a shock absorber.

The team found reduced levels of glycosaminoglycans in all eight joints examined, including hip, elbow, shoulder, wrist and finger joints. According to Gokhman, the differences were also recorded in the youngest samples, aged 20–30 years, so they likely exist from birth. Human cartilage is thinner, but at the same time stable and strong.

Analysis of mutations and hybrid cells

The scientists analyzed about half a million single-nucleotide differences between human and chimpanzee DNA. They focused on approximately 3% of mutations that affected gene activity during skeletal development. The Japanese part of the team identified 15,077 regulatory elements with human-specific activity; several hundred of them were linked to the glycosaminoglycan pathway.

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The study used a massively parallel reporter assay, as well as hybrid human-chimpanzee and human-gorilla stem cells. This approach made it possible to compare how human and other great ape genomes function under the same cellular conditions after stem cells were transformed into skeletal cells.

A possible evolutionary trade-off

The researchers suggest that lower levels of glycosaminoglycans may have contributed to the formation of a lighter and more slender human skeleton and increased the efficiency of long-distance running. At the same time, these molecules are also found in the nervous system, where they stabilize connections between neurons. According to the authors’ hypothesis, their lower levels may have kept the human brain plastic for longer.

Gokhman noted that the findings could potentially be useful for treatment: orthopedists already use glycosaminoglycan injections, although, according to him, applying the discovery to gene therapy is still a long way off.

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