Researchers at Yale School of Medicine found that specific groups of immune cells present during the first flare of inflammatory arthritis in patients receiving cancer immunotherapy became more numerous during the next one. This may indicate that the immune system uses memory of a previous inflammatory response, News-Medical reports.

Analysis of joint fluid

The team studied patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitors, a type of cancer immunotherapy that relaxes restrictions on T cells and helps them attack tumors more effectively. At the same time, in some people this immune response can cause inflammation of healthy tissues, including joints.

The scientists compared samples of joint fluid collected during the first and recurrent episodes of arthritis. They used single-cell sequencing, T-cell receptor sequencing and flow cytometry to study gene activity in individual cells and track groups of T cells involved in inflammation.

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Cells and recurrent flares

During the second flare, the number of CD4+ T cells with high expression of PD-1 and CXCL13, as well as effector CD8+ T cells, increased. The study findings suggest that these cells may play a role in joint inflammation and recurrent episodes of arthritis.

According to assistant professor of medicine Sun Thek Kim, approximately 20–25% of cancer patients experience rheumatologic adverse events after immunotherapy. Recurrent flares can be so severe that cancer immunotherapy has to be interrupted.

Next, the team plans to determine whether the identified T cells can be detected not only in joints but also in blood. If larger studies confirm that these cells can signal a flare before symptoms appear, a blood test could help identify patients at greater risk of recurrence. The scientists also want to find out whether cells associated with joint inflammation differ from those that help the body fight cancer.

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