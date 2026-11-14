Rutgers Health researchers have identified a molecule produced by certain gut bacteria that, in experiments, promoted faster recovery of damaged intestinal lining. The molecule was named (amide-)N-methylnicotinamide, or N-MNA. News-Medical reports on the findings of the study published in the journal Science Advances.

How N-MNA works

According to the scientists, N-MNA is a precursor of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, the coenzyme NAD. NAD levels decline with age, while the coenzyme itself cannot directly enter cells. Experiments showed that N-MNA can be converted into NAD and stimulate stem cell regeneration, accelerating the recovery of damaged intestinal lining.

The study’s first author, Jiangmen Han, tracked N-MNA in human colon cells: over 24 hours, the molecule provided about 22% of their NAD. Its conversion into NAD was also recorded in human neurons, liver and kidney cells, as well as in the bodies and heads of fruit flies that were injected with the substance.

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Experimental results and limitations

In mice with inflamed and damaged colons, untreated animals lost 20% of their body weight and died. Mice that received N-MNA lost 5% of their body weight and recovered. In fruit flies with intestinal damage, seven-day survival increased from 43% to 78%.

The scientists also analyzed stool samples from 54 patients with inflammatory bowel disease and 20 healthy volunteers. Patients with lower N-MNA levels had higher indicators of intestinal inflammation. At the same time, N-MNA treatment has not been tested in patients, nor has it been established whether consuming probiotic strains capable of producing this molecule increases NAD levels in humans.

The Rutgers team received a five-year, $3.6 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to identify human enzymes that process N-MNA. The university has also filed a provisional patent application concerning the possible use of this molecule.

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