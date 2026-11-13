Researchers at Stanford University found that children with developmental dyscalculia switch strategies for solving mathematical problems more slowly and adapt less well to changes in their difficulty. The study involved 68 children aged 8 to 10, ScienceDaily reports.

Choosing a solution method

The scientists assessed how participants approached mathematical tasks, how effectively they used different calculation methods, and how these indicators correlated with brain activity. To solve a problem, a child needs not only to know numbers or remember arithmetic facts, but also to choose an appropriate method.

For example, they can calculate individual numbers or use a familiar mathematical relationship. Children with developmental dyscalculia were generally less effective at using different strategies, took longer to switch from one approach to another, and responded less strongly to changes in task difficulty. They also did not show the same improvement over time in choosing more appropriate strategies as other participants.

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Differences in brain activity

Researchers identified distinct activity patterns in a particular brain system among children with developmental dyscalculia and participants who were better at choosing and applying mathematical strategies. According to the study, these neural patterns could predict how effectively children calculated and switched between problem-solving methods.

The authors drew attention to the possible role of executive functions, including attention, memory, and cognitive flexibility. They help people focus on a task, retain necessary details in memory, and change a plan when the previous method does not work. At the same time, the identified links do not prove that differences in brain activity directly cause dyscalculia. The results were published in the journal JNeurosci.

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