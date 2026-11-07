Researchers at the University of California, Santa Cruz, found that psilocybin rapidly changes the structure of connections between nerve cells in mice. The substance stimulated the formation of new dendritic spines — neuron protrusions involved in synapse formation — and also accelerated their maturation. ScienceDaily reports on the findings, published in Nature Neuroscience.

New and old connections

Scientists observed individual neuronal connections in living mice for several weeks using two-photon microscopy. Just 24 hours after psilocybin administration, they recorded a significant increase in the number of new dendritic spines. A substantial portion of these structures rapidly developed into more mature and stable forms capable of supporting more persistent communication between cells.

At the same time, the substance's effect was not limited to simply increasing the number of synapses. In healthy mice, over the following three weeks, the number of connections gradually returned closer to its initial level, including through the elimination of some contacts that had existed before the substance was administered. According to the authors, this indicates a reorganization of neuronal networks.

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A different response after chronic stress

In mice subjected to a model of unpredictable mild chronic stress, the effect was different. Psilocybin caused stronger formation of new dendritic spines in these animals while also preventing the increased loss of connections associated with stress. The authors note that the response to the substance depends on the brain's prior state.

A separate mechanism of structural changes

The team also studied the role of serotonin 5-HT2A receptors in layer 5 pyramidal neurons of the cerebral cortex. In genetically modified mice, restoring these receptors only in such neurons was sufficient for psilocybin to stimulate the emergence and stabilization of new synapses. However, the animals did not display the head twitching characteristic of psychedelic studies in rodents.

In the reverse experiment, removing the receptors from these neurons stopped psilocybin's structural effect on synapses, although head twitching persisted. The researchers emphasize that this behavioral indicator does not prove the presence of hallucinations in mice, but the results point to different cellular mechanisms behind the two effects. The experiments were conducted in mice, so further research is needed to determine whether the same mechanisms operate in humans.

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