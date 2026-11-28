Researchers at Kobe University have developed a pigment-free coating that can produce rich colors and a glossy surface similar to automotive paint. The technology is based on structural coloration—an optical effect in which color arises from a material’s microscopic structure rather than dyes, ScienceDaily reports.

Conventional paints require relatively thick layers of pigments, which add weight and can lose brightness over time. Structural coloration, similar to that observed in peacock feathers, makes it possible to avoid fading associated with the effect of light on organic pigments. At the same time, traditional methods of creating it require highly precise arrangement of microstructures, often change shade depending on the viewing angle, and are poorly compatible with protective layers.

Silicon nanospheres for stable color

A team led by materials scientist Hiroshi Sugimoto used tiny silicon spheres capable of producing the same color at different viewing angles. The technology had previously been adapted for inkjet printing, but the surface of such coatings lacked gloss because reflected light was scattered in different directions.

To solve this problem, the scientists placed the nanospheres in silicon dioxide shells. This protects the particles and helps control the distance between them, promoting their orderly arrangement. A more uniform structure reduces light scattering and provides a glossy appearance.

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In a study published in the journal Small Structures, the authors demonstrated the possibility of creating and adjusting the gloss of structural coatings on large three-dimensional surfaces. According to their data, applying a protective layer had only a minor effect on the resulting color.

Potential reduction in coating weight

A single layer of silicon nanospheres is sufficient to achieve a bright opaque color. The researchers note that conventional coatings on a wide-body passenger aircraft add several hundred kilograms of weight, whereas a colored layer based on the new technology could theoretically weigh only several hundred grams.

Silicon is a non-toxic material and can come from the semiconductor industry, while silicon dioxide is among the most abundant substances in the Earth’s crust. Sugimoto is helping establish a company to scale up production and bring the technology to industrial markets. The process is compatible with spraying, slot-die coating, and roll-to-roll processing. In the future, the researchers are considering coatings with additional optical functions, including for sensing, photocatalysis, and energy management.

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