Researchers at the University of Southern California have developed an artificial intelligence system for faster assessment of obstructive sleep apnea. The model analyzes 10-minute segments of physiological signal recordings to determine the presence of the disorder and assess its severity, News-Medical reports.

Analysis of signal interactions

The approach was named Long-Range Interdependencies Aware analysis, or LRIA. It examines how respiratory and cardiovascular signals interact over time. To do this, the system considers relationships between airflow, blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and respiratory effort.

The algorithm transforms such data into compact relationship matrices, after which a deep learning model classifies the condition as normal or as mild, moderate, or severe apnea. The researchers found that these signal representations stabilize after approximately 10 minutes of recording.

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Testing on more than 35,000 participants

The model, described in the journal Nature Communications, was tested on five cohorts totaling more than 35,000 participants. These included data from the Sleep Heart Health Study, the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis, the Osteoporotic Fractures in Men Sleep Study, a Massachusetts General Hospital dataset, and a clinical cohort from western Romania.

In binary apnea detection, LRIA showed AUROC values from 0.918 to 0.947 across four datasets. According to the researchers, its results were 8–18% better than those of the models it was compared with.

Further research is needed

Overnight polysomnography remains the standard method for diagnosing obstructive sleep apnea, recording breathing, blood oxygen saturation, cardiac activity, and other indicators. The authors note that their technology is not intended to replace a physician's decision or the current diagnostic standard. The findings are based on a retrospective analysis of already collected recordings, so prospective studies are needed to assess the system's use in real clinical practice.

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