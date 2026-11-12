Researchers at the University of Geneva have developed a mathematical model that reproduced the formation of hair follicle patterns in laboratory mice and spiny mice. The work indicates that complex geometric skin structures can arise from local interactions between cells and chemical signals, ScienceDaily reports. The findings were published in the journal PNAS.

Cells respond to a chemical signal

The team led by senior lecturer Athanasia Tsiki and Professor Michel Milinkovitch of UNIGE’s Faculty of Science studied chemotaxis — the movement of cells in response to differences in the concentration of chemical substances. This mechanism, among other things, helps white blood cells move toward sites of inflammation.

In the model, the scientists traced the interaction of mobile dermal cells with an epidermal chemical signal that attracts the cells. They also modeled embryonic skin growth. This made it possible to reproduce the gradual emergence of placodes — early structures from which the formation of hair, feathers and most types of scales begins.

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An alternative to the prevailing model

For laboratory mice, the primary explanation for follicle placement had been considered the expansion-induction model. According to it, a new placode releases a chemical substance that prevents the development of other placodes nearby. As the skin grows, individual areas move away from this influence, creating space for new structures.

The new model reproduced in mice the same sequence of follicle formation that had previously been explained by this theory. The researchers then applied the approach to the spiny mouse Acomys dimidiatus, whose follicles are arranged particularly regularly and display pronounced directional alignment.

The model’s parameters were adapted using three-dimensional images of this species’ embryonic skin, taking into account its biochemical properties and the characteristics of tissue growth. The simulation also reproduced the orderly pattern of spiny mouse follicles. The study’s authors concluded that differences between species may arise through a shared self-organization mechanism — through changes in cell interactions, chemical properties and skin growth.

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