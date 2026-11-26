An international group of researchers led by scientists at the University of Tokyo in Japan has identified active variants of proteins from the Cas12m subgroup that can cut DNA. The team also identified structural differences between active and inactive variants of these proteins, News-Medical reports. The results were published in the journal Nature Chemical Biology.

Search for active Cas12m

Cas12m is a subgroup of the Cas protein family. Previously, scientists had not found members of this subgroup capable of cutting DNA, although most other proteins in this family have this property. At the same time, Cas12m attracted attention because of its relatively small size, which could potentially facilitate their packaging and delivery into cells.

To determine whether active Cas12m variants exist, the researchers developed a screening system using laboratory bacteria. It made it possible to test many candidates and identify proteins capable of cleaving DNA.

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Structural differences

The team then used cryo-electron microscopy to obtain three-dimensional protein structures at the atomic level. According to the study's first author, Hayato Morinaga, the active and inactive variants proved to be very similar, making it difficult to establish the reasons for the difference in their activity.

The scientists changed individual amino acids and tested how these changes affected DNA cutting. This enabled them to identify amino acid differences between the active UnCas12m4a protein and the inactive TfCas12m3. The authors believe the results may provide principles for developing compact genome-editing tools with potential applications in biomedical research, medicine, and biotechnology.

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