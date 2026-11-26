Researchers in Barcelona, Spain, explained how the membrane transporter y⁺LAT1/CD98hc enables the exchange of amino acids between a cell and its environment. News-Medical reports on the findings.

Amino acids are needed by cells for protein synthesis and many other processes. Their uptake and export are ensured by specialized transporter proteins in the cell membrane. The team led by Manuel Palacín, David Aparicio, and Raúl Estevez investigated why this transporter can operate in two different ways.

The role of sodium and arginine

According to Manuel Palacín, scientists had long known about the transporter's two operating modes but did not understand their mechanism. The study showed that sodium facilitates the transport of glutamine and leucine, whereas arginine can be transported without sodium.

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As the scientist noted, the sodium ion and arginine's positive charge can occupy the same site in the protein and perform the same function. The researchers obtained a three-dimensional structure of the human transporter bound to glutamine using cryo-electron microscopy. Computer modeling helped identify the sodium coordination site and propose a mechanism for amino acid transport.

Connection to a hereditary disease

The scientists then modified the transporter and tested how the changes affected the movement of different amino acids across the cell membrane. The experiments confirmed the proposed mechanism: certain protein components are necessary for sodium-dependent transport but are not required for arginine transport.

The y⁺LAT1/CD98hc transporter is associated with lysinuric protein intolerance, a hereditary disease caused by mutations in the SLC7A7 gene, which encodes y⁺LAT1. Such changes disrupt the transport of certain amino acids and can cause severe metabolic, immunological, and bone complications. In Palacín's view, understanding how the transporter works will help investigate whether mutations affect amino acid transport and disease manifestations differently.

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