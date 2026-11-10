Researchers at the University of Oxford have recorded 112 deaths of foreign nationals in Greek police stations and migrant detention centres since 2000. Of these, 34 cases documented by journalists, non-governmental organisations and observers were not included in official police statistics, Cyprus Mail reports.

Data on deaths in custody

The study, published on the Detention Landscapes platform, covers a 26-year period. According to its data, 44 of the 112 deaths were suicides. There were 84 deaths in police stations that had no medical staff. Another 27 deaths were reported in migrant detention facilities.

The database was compiled as part of an ongoing project monitoring deaths of foreign nationals in custody, including those held on criminal charges. The authors used police statistics obtained through freedom-of-information requests, international monitoring reports, media reports and testimonies.

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Conditions of detention

The authors said there were gaps in official police records and serious obstacles to access to medical care, including at facilities receiving European Union funding. The Greek government and the police ministry did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The data also align with complaints by human rights organisations and the findings of the Council of Europe Committee for the Prevention of Torture, published in 2026. The committee reported an increase in deaths in police detention facilities in Greece and said some of them could have been prevented with proper supervision and psychiatric and medical care. Among the cases reviewed was the death of a 37-year-old Pakistani migrant who was held in custody at an Athens police station.

The committee also drew attention to overcrowded cells: in some cases, five people were held in rooms designed for one person, while detainees slept on concrete or on mattresses infested with bedbugs. Greece told the committee that, under its 2025–2030 action plan, it was taking measures to improve detention conditions, protect prisoners' rights, increase staffing and reduce prison overcrowding.

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