Researchers in Singapore have identified two periods when age-related changes in the human immune system may accelerate: at around age 40 and after age 60. Scientists analyzed the gene activity of 3.8 million immune cells obtained from 1,828 healthy people aged 19 to 97, ScienceAlert reports.

Changes in cells

The study results were published in the journal Nature Communications. Analysis of single-cell transcriptomes made it possible to determine which genes are active in individual cells. The authors identified two distinct peaks in changes in gene activity across five types of blood immune cells.

Both periods were accompanied by signs of stronger inflammation and deterioration in the processes that maintain and regulate RNA and proteins in cells. According to the authors' assessment, reduced protein synthesis may weaken the stress response, limit the growth potential of cells, and contribute to the accumulation of misfolded proteins associated with cellular dysfunction and disease.

The study's senior author, Duke-NUS Medical School biomedical researcher Jacques Bémoras, noted that the immune system does not change at the same rate throughout life. T cells play a significant role in the identified periods of rapid change, he said.

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Differences between sexes

The timing and intensity of the peaks differed somewhat between women and men. In women, researchers found sustained activation of a subset of T cells associated with an anti-tumor response. At later ages, aging signatures were recorded in B cells, natural killer cells, and helper T cells. In men, fluctuations in age-related signatures of helper T cells were observed earlier in life.

Verifying the results

The authors reported that the peaks persisted with different sizes of sliding age windows, statistical thresholds, approaches to correcting technical differences between datasets, and random sample reduction. After randomly permuting the participants' ages, these peaks disappeared, which researchers believe confirms the presence of a biological signal.

At the same time, further research is needed to conclusively determine whether these peaks are real biological jumps. A similar method of analysis was used in a 2024 study whose statistical approach was later criticized.

Based on the data obtained, the team also created biological age models using the gene activity of immune cells. Separate models for men and women estimated age more accurately than a combined model.

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