Researchers at cybersecurity company Confiant said the malicious MoldyRoost advertising campaign can compromise vulnerable iPhones after a single tap on an online advertisement. Its targets include crypto wallet recovery phrases — sequences of 12 or 24 words that can be used to restore access to assets. CoinDesk reports.

How the campaign works

According to the researchers, the attackers buy advertisements through programmatic advertising systems. After clicking on an ad, a user is taken to a fake page styled as a well-known brand, media outlet, game, or security check. A hidden page element identifies the iOS version, selects the appropriate hacking toolkit, and launches it while the page loads.

For users of non-Apple devices, such links may open harmless decoy pages, according to Confiant's findings. The researchers linked more than 480 advertising domains, belonging to six groups and targeting audiences in more than 47 countries, to the campaign. Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore were targeted most often.

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Crypto wallet data at risk

MoldyRoost uses the Coruna and DarkSword toolkits, which use vulnerability chains to gain control over a device. According to the researchers, Coruna targets the MetaMask, Phantom, and Trust Wallet crypto wallet applications and also searches for recovery phrases in Apple Notes and QR codes among saved images.

DarkSword, according to Confiant's description, can also collect saved passwords, messages, photo metadata, and location history. Some of the ads were linked to cryptocurrency-related topics, including TRX energy rental, mining, and purported crypto security services.

The known toolkits target iOS versions up to iOS 18. Apple fixed six vulnerabilities exploited by DarkSword in iOS 26.3, the researchers said. At the same time, they found code fragments that may indicate the attackers' interest in iOS 26, but did not confirm the existence of a working exploit for this version.

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