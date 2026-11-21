Researchers at the University of York have found that artificial neural networks used to study the visual system can reproduce certain brain responses, but their internal processes differ substantially from biological ones. ScienceDaily reports, citing a study published in the journal Nature Machine Intelligence.

Testing in the reverse direction

Previously, scientists mainly assessed how accurately AI models could predict neuron activity associated with object recognition. A team led by Associate Professor Kohitij Kar proposed testing the reverse correspondence: whether recorded neuron responses can predict the internal characteristics of models with the same accuracy.

To do this, the researchers developed a reverse predictability testing method. If an artificial system truly operated similarly to the brain, the relationship between its internal representations and neuron activity should be reciprocal, the authors explained.

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Discrepancy in internal mechanisms

The tests used 1,320 natural photographs and realistic synthetic images featuring ten familiar objects, including a bear, elephant, face, apple, car, dog, chair, airplane, bird and zebra. An additional 300 images of the same objects in different styles were analyzed, ranging from outlines and drawings to simplified and artistic interpretations.

The models generally predicted the responses of recorded neurons well. At the same time, these neuron responses predicted many internal characteristics of the models themselves significantly less well. Such asymmetry was not found when comparing neural activity between different brains.

The authors concluded that modern AI partly solves visual tasks using internal strategies that the primate brain may not use. At the same time, model components that align better with brain activity also predict real human behavior more accurately. The team released a toolkit intended to help developers test which parts of artificial neural networks truly correspond to neural activity.

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