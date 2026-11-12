Researchers at Texas A&M University in the United States have found that B-type natriuretic peptide (BNP) may not only signal stress on the heart but also activate platelets and accelerate blood clot formation. News-Medical reports, citing a study by scientists at the Irma Lerma Rangel College of Pharmacy at Texas A&M Health.

How BNP affects platelets

Doctors measure levels of BNP and related protein fragments to assess stress on the heart muscle, including in heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases. The team led by Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences Zhenyu Li found that at high levels, BNP may directly promote platelet clumping.

According to the researchers, BNP binds to the type A natriuretic peptide receptor, or NPRA, on the surface of platelets. This increases the level of cyclic guanosine monophosphate, or cGMP, in the cells, enhancing platelet aggregation and thrombus growth. The authors noted that it had previously been unknown whether platelets express this receptor.

Study results

In models of vascular injury and pulmonary thromboembolism, elevated BNP levels significantly accelerated thrombus formation. In contrast, when the NPRA receptor was absent or blocked, the peptide could not increase cGMP levels or activate platelets, preventing pathological clot formation.

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The scientists also examined blood samples from people with heart rhythm disorders. In these patients, blood BNP levels directly correlated with platelet activity. According to Li, disabling the NPRA gene in the experiment protected against such complications, indicating the key role of this receptor in the BNP-related blood-clotting mechanism.

Potential treatment direction

The authors believe that the discovery may explain the increased risk of heart attacks and pulmonary thromboembolism in patients with high BNP levels. They are collaborating to search for small-molecule compounds capable of blocking the interaction between BNP and NPRA. This approach could potentially make it possible to prevent clot formation without suppressing the body's overall ability to stop bleeding.

As the next step, the team plans to create models with selective deletion of NPRA in platelets and other cell types to more precisely determine the receptor's role in BNP-induced thrombus formation.

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