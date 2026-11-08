Researchers have identified a link between tinnitus — the persistent perception of ringing or other sounds without an external source — and the level of the protein prestin in the blood. In an experiment involving 82 adults, the concentration of this protein in participants with tinnitus was about 50% higher than in the group without the condition, ScienceAlert reports.

The protein’s role in the inner ear

Prestin is a motor protein found in the membranes of outer hair cells of the cochlea, a part of the inner ear. It helps amplify sounds and is important for sensitive hearing.

Previous studies have linked prestin to hearing damage. Protein levels can be affected by noise exposure, age, and hearing loss. Changes in prestin levels have also been recorded in experimental models of hearing injury. Scientists suggest that it may be a marker of cochlear damage.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Not yet a diagnostic test

The authors of the study emphasize that it was small and observational. Its findings do not prove that elevated prestin levels cause tinnitus, but only indicate an association between them. Other factors may also affect the development of this condition.

A separate analysis of diagnostic accuracy showed that, based on the available data, prestin cannot yet be reliably used to diagnose tinnitus. Researchers suggest that some participants may have had a form of tinnitus unrelated to cochlear disorders. The results were published in the journal Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery.

Otolaryngologist Kourosh Parham of the University of Connecticut called the findings confirmation of the concept that an ear protein may play a central role in the development and control of tinnitus. According to him, this is the first step toward developing drugs to control the condition.

Read us on