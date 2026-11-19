Independent journalists, researchers and volunteers have identified the names of more than 285,000 Russian servicemen killed in the war against Ukraine. The joint database of BBC Russian and Mediazona contained more than 285,000 entries as of early November, The Moscow Times reports.

The Russian Federation, an aggressor state, does not publish official data on the number of military personnel killed. According to Russian media, regional officials have also stopped publishing such statistics on instructions from the Russian Defense Ministry, although local authorities continue to post notices on social media about residents of their regions who have been killed.

How the data are verified

To add a new name to the BBC Russian and Mediazona database, the team uses relatives' social media posts, statements from regional authorities and obituaries. Once a name appears, the team seeks to confirm that the person existed, died and took part in the war.

Researchers also find information in photographs of memorial desks at schools, installed in honor of deceased graduates. At the same time, collecting information is complicated by the linguistic diversity of Russia's regions, families' reluctance to disclose the fate of their loved ones, and a backlog of cases awaiting verification that lasts for many months.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In Siberia and the Far East, especially in small economically vulnerable communities, people may not report losses for fear of the reaction of authorities or fellow villagers. In Bashkortostan and Tatarstan, which are among the regions with the highest absolute numbers of deaths, researchers consider the data to be closer to the actual level of losses.

Rosstat data leak

This month, the hacking groups Cyber Partisans of Belarus and Silent Crow published a Rosstat data set. Their initial analysis indicated that more than 450,000 Russians had died since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, but researchers continue to verify the accuracy of these calculations.

BBC Russian journalist Olga Ivshina drew attention to errors in the database, where infants and elderly people were labeled as servicemen. In addition, the hacking groups used different counting methods, while the use of International Classification of Diseases codes could have led both to some cases being omitted and to irrelevant records being included.

The independent database does not include servicemen missing in action, whose deaths are sometimes confirmed more than a year later. According to Ivshina, it takes an average of 150 days to recover a body and 236 days to register a death. Mediazona also urges volunteers not to send videos from cemeteries: in Yaroslavl, a man was sentenced to 14 years in a maximum-security penal colony on charges of high treason after he allegedly passed a video of military burials to Ukrainian special services.

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