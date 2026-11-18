Researchers at the University of Wollongong in Australia have proposed a new explanation for the Great Unconformity — a large-scale gap in Earth’s geological record. As ScienceDaily reports, modelling indicates that the movement of hot rocks in the mantle may have raised and lowered ancient continents over hundreds of millions of years, creating conditions for the erosion of large volumes of rock.

The study was published in the journal Nature. Its lead author is PhD student Santosh Dhungana, while co-author and his academic supervisor is Associate Professor Nicholas Flament. The scientists modelled mantle movement over long geological periods and compared the results with the distribution of the Great Unconformity.

A gap in the geological record

Normally, sedimentary rocks accumulate in layers: older ones lie lower, while younger ones lie above. However, in many regions around the world, Cambrian rocks about 540 million years old lie directly on much older crystalline rocks, including granites more than a billion years old. The intermediate layers are absent, creating the Great Unconformity.

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Such gaps have been documented, in particular, in the Grand Canyon in the United States, as well as in Europe, Australia, Africa and Asia. The amount of missing geological time varies from place to place: it may be about 200 million years or exceed one billion years.

Uplift, erosion and subsidence

According to the modelling results, mantle convection caused the uplift of the ancient cores of Laurentia, Baltica and North China during the Neoproterozoic era — approximately from one billion to 540 million years ago. The uplifted land areas underwent erosion for a long time under the effects of water, wind and other natural processes, which may have gradually destroyed ancient rock layers.

During the Phanerozoic eon, which covers approximately the last 540 million years, these regions, according to the model, began to subside. Seas advanced over the eroded surfaces, and new sediments accumulated above the old rocks, preserving the boundary between them. The authors stress that mantle convection was not necessarily the sole cause of the Great Unconformity, but their work offers a testable explanation for its widespread occurrence.

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