Researchers warn of Autobahn GmbH debt risks in Germany — Der Spiegel

In Germany, researchers have warned of the risks of a plan under which Autobahn GmbH will be able to independently raise debt financing in the future. According to Der Spiegel, this model is intended to reduce the burden on the federal budget.

Operator borrowing

Autobahn GmbH is the operating company of Germany's autobahns. The publication reports that the company is expected to take on debt obligations independently. This approach is proposed as a way to ease pressure on Germany's federal budget. It concerns financing road infrastructure through the autobahn operator.

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Expert warnings

The experts cited by the publication warn that the expected effect of this scheme may not be achieved. Their warnings concern the risks of the autobahn operator's own debt. Der Spiegel describes the piece as a new study. The publication's photo illustration shows the construction of the new Neuenkamp autobahn bridge in Duisburg.

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