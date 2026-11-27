Scientists have identified genetic signs associated with an increased risk of extinction in five species of deep-sea animals that live at depths of hundreds of meters in the waters of the Gulf. As ScienceDaily reports, the study was conducted by a team led by Florida International University marine scientist Pedro A. Pérez.

12 years of genetic data

Researchers analyzed the DNA of 486 samples collected between 2011 and 2023. The work covered three species of lanternfish and two species of deep-sea shrimp. Scientists assessed how populations changed over time and how well they may be able to withstand future environmental stress.

Each of the five species studied showed genetic characteristics associated with a greater risk of extinction. In particular, genetic diversity in the lanternfish Diaphus dumerilii declined by about 8% over 12 years. All species also had relatively small effective population sizes — meaning that genetic information is passed on to future generations by a limited share of individuals, and this does not necessarily indicate a low number of animals overall.

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Habitat loss forecast

The team also used climate models to assess changes in suitable habitat for these species by 2050 and 2100. According to the calculations, four of the five species could lose up to 70% of suitable deep-sea habitats.

The authors emphasize that genetic diversity is necessary for populations to adapt to environmental changes, resist diseases, and recover after ecological disturbances. The findings also raise questions about the long-term consequences of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon accident: researchers did not establish a direct link between the oil spill and the recorded genetic changes. At the same time, they noted that some deep-sea populations may have been genetically vulnerable even before the event.

Scientists called for long-term genetic monitoring to be included in marine biodiversity assessments, as traditional population counts may fail to detect such risks.

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