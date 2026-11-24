Cybersecurity specialists have discovered two unsecured databases that together contained more than 3.6 billion records with usernames, passwords, documents and national identification numbers. As Engadget reports, both databases were later removed from the locations where researchers found them.

Billions of credentials

One of the databases was discovered by Jeremiah Fowler, a researcher at Black Hills Information Security. It contained approximately 2 billion login credentials associated with various types of online services. By his estimate, it included hundreds of millions of email accounts, more than 100 million social media accounts and tens of millions of e-commerce accounts.

According to the cited estimates, the records included more than 114 million Google service accounts, 88 million Facebook accounts, nearly 33 million X accounts, nearly 42 million Roblox accounts and 36.6 million Amazon accounts. Fowler warned that some records could be duplicated across services or belong to the same users.

The database also contained thousands of folders with unencrypted credentials and account information. The folder names included the names of dozens of countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. The researcher also found about 400,000 documents which, he said, could have come from more sophisticated malware that created separate folders for each victim.

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Data on people and companies in China

The second database, containing more than 1.6 billion documents mainly about people and companies in China, was found by UpGuard research director Greg Pollock. It contained at least 840 million unique national identification numbers, 300 million phone numbers, approximately 11 million student enrollment records, many of which concerned minors, as well as 7.8 million business registrations.

Pollock said he saw the database on the open internet on a platform that likely belonged to gray-market infrastructure. According to his data, the database had been updated about a week before he discovered it in October. The researcher noted that the records almost certainly came from real government, telecommunications and corporate systems, but had been compiled into a single dataset.

Origin of the information

According to the researchers, both databases aggregated information from different sources. The large credentials database likely contained information collected by data-stealing programs capable of obtaining all login data from a single device, as well as data from other sources. The report recommends using strong and unique passwords, password managers, passkeys and multi-factor authentication.

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