The number of Muslims worldwide could exceed the number of Christians by 2035, according to forecasts by the Pew Research Center. The center estimates that in 2035 there will be 2.57 billion Muslims and 2.52 billion Christians worldwide, Deutsche Welle reports.

Difference in fertility rates

Both religious groups are growing in number, but Islam is growing faster. Researchers cite higher fertility rates among Muslims as the main reason. Between 2020 and 2025, Muslim women had an average of 3.1 children, while Christian women had 2.5 children.

For all other women, the average was 1.6 children — below the 2.1 needed for generational replacement. Pew senior demographer Conrad Hackett explained the trend to the Associated Press by citing higher fertility rates.

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Projections through 2070

In 2020, there were 2.27 billion Christians and 2.02 billion Muslims worldwide. If current trends continue, the number of Muslims will exceed 3.6 billion by 2070, while the number of Christians will approach 3 billion but will not reach that mark.

According to Pew's forecast, more than half of the world's Christians will live in sub-Saharan African countries by 2070. The Democratic Republic of Congo could overtake the United States in the number of Christians, while Pakistan could top the list of countries by Muslim population. Indonesia currently has the largest Muslim population.

Pew's director of religion research, Alan Cooperman, emphasized that the projected growth is occurring mainly in countries where the respective religious groups already constitute a majority, while religious conversion plays a minor role.

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