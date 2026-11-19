Smoke from large-scale fires in Indonesia, intensified by heat, dry weather and the El Niño phenomenon, has been linked to more than 5,250 deaths and 400,000 cases of respiratory infections in the country. This estimate was provided by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, Health Policy Watch reports.

Smoke spread to neighboring countries

Fires in Indonesia covered more than 88,000 square kilometers. They also worsened air quality in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines. Singapore experienced one of its worst haze episodes in recent years, while economic losses there are estimated at billions of dollars.

The European Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service described this year's fire activity as “exceptional.” Mark Parrington, a scientist at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, noted that the fires stood out for their duration and differed significantly across Indonesia's provinces. According to him, smoke and haze worsened air quality and visibility in the country and the wider Southeast Asian region for a long time.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Emissions became among the highest since 2003

As of November 15, estimated carbon emissions from fires in Indonesia reached 200 megatonnes. This is the third-highest figure since 2003, according to the Copernicus service's GFAS system. Higher figures were recorded in 2006 and the record year of 2015, when emissions approached 400 megatonnes of carbon. Both years also coincided with El Niño.

In neighboring Papua New Guinea, fire emissions became the second-largest since 2003 and approached the 2015 record. Copernicus service director Laurence Rouil said that strong El Niño and human-caused climate change created conditions for an exceptionally severe fire season. Peatlands drained for agriculture are particularly vulnerable: fire can smolder underground in them for a long time, releasing smoke and greenhouse gases.

Read us on