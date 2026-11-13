In the United States, researchers analyzed more than 14.3 million daily sleep records and found that more favorable social and economic conditions were associated with longer and more regular sleep. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, used data from 12,403 participants in the U.S. National Institutes of Health’s All of Us program, News-Medical reports.

Fitbit data spanning nearly three years

The analysis included participants who provided at least 180 days of sleep data from Fitbit devices, including historical records from before they joined the program. The median observation period was 982 days, or about 2.7 years. The researchers assessed the average duration of the main sleep episode and daily fluctuations in its duration.

Participants also completed a survey on social determinants of health. It covered social and community context, economic stability, the residential neighborhood environment, as well as the accessibility and quality of healthcare.

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Economic stability and sleep

After accounting for sociodemographic characteristics and lifestyle, participants in the highest third of the overall social conditions score slept an average of 5.82 minutes longer per day than the group in the lowest third. Their sleep duration also fluctuated 4.79 minutes less from day to day.

A pronounced association was found for food and housing security. People who reported neither food shortages nor housing problems slept an average of 10.70 minutes longer and had 8.70 minutes less variability in sleep duration than participants who faced both difficulties.

Better access to healthcare and higher-quality care were also associated with longer and more regular sleep. Social conditions overall were more strongly associated with sleep regularity than with its duration. This cross-sectional study shows associations rather than establishing causality. The authors also noted that the analysis did not cover daytime sleep, different device models and assessment algorithms could have affected measurement accuracy, and the sample consisted predominantly of white participants with higher socioeconomic status.

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