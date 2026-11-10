Researchers at the University of California, San Diego, in the United States analyzed Instagram data from 415 students and found that photographs, post language, and the nature of activity on the social network may provide moderately useful information about the subjective feeling of loneliness. At the same time, these data reflected the size of a social circle and the frequency of contact with family and friends considerably less well, News-Medical reports.

How the study was conducted

Participants provided informed consent, completed questionnaires, and uploaded archives of their Instagram accounts. Loneliness was assessed using four validated questionnaires, which together covered five indicators: the overall feeling of loneliness, the size of the social circle and available support, as well as emotional and social loneliness.

The scientists studied behavioral indicators, including the number of followers, the frequency of posts, comments, and likes, as well as the share of nighttime and weekend posts. Separately, software analyzed profile and post photographs: the number of faces, head tilt and rotation, facial expressions, and colors. Captions and comments were assessed for emotional tone and word choice.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Different manifestations of loneliness

Participants who posted photographs with fewer faces more often reported loneliness. This indicator remained associated with two of its dimensions even after accounting for symptoms of depression and anxiety. Profile photographs with an upward head tilt and captions oriented toward the past were also associated with higher loneliness scores.

Social loneliness, meaning dissatisfaction with a broader circle of contacts, was associated with fewer likes and comments and a lower share of photos with faces. Emotional loneliness, linked to a lack of a close connection, was more often combined with more negative wording in captions, sad or angry expressions in profile photos, and nighttime posts. Posting more frequently was also associated with emotional loneliness.

The study had a cross-sectional observational design and therefore does not establish whether Instagram behavior precedes loneliness or is its consequence. The authors also warned about privacy risks and possible errors when using digital data to identify people who may need support.

Read us on