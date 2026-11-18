An analysis of data from 283,426 adults aged 18 and older in 80 countries and territories showed that the combined prevalence of underweight, overweight and obesity was 59.5%. The study, reported by News-Medical, was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Overweight accounted for the main share of the indicator

Scientists used individual data from nationally representative WHO STEPS surveys conducted in 2004–2024. Body mass index was calculated using participants' directly measured height and weight. Underweight was defined as a BMI below 18.5 kg/m², overweight as a BMI from 25 to 29.9 kg/m², and obesity as a BMI of 30 kg/m² or higher.

In the paper, the “double burden of malnutrition” at the population level was defined as the sum of the prevalence of underweight and overweight together with obesity. The combined prevalence of overweight and obesity was about 51%, while that of underweight was approximately 4%. These estimates were calculated separately, so they do not directly add up to the overall figure of 59.5%. Separately, the prevalence of obesity was estimated at about 19%, and that of overweight at 25%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Differences between countries and sexes

In 88% of the countries studied, the combined indicator was higher among women. Overall, it was 64.3% among women versus 54.3% among men, while the median difference between the sexes reached 10.4 percentage points. This primarily reflected a higher prevalence of overweight and obesity among women, whereas the level of underweight was nearly the same in both groups.

The lowest indicator was recorded in Rwanda, at 24%, and the highest in American Samoa, at nearly 94%. By region, values ranged from nearly 41% in sub-Saharan African countries to more than 83% in Oceania. The estimate was about 37% in low-income countries and nearly 78% in high-income countries.

The researchers noted that each country was represented by only one survey. Therefore, the results do not make it possible to establish changes in prevalence within countries over time or causal relationships. In addition, BMI-based indicators do not capture micronutrient deficiencies and other forms of malnutrition.

Read us on