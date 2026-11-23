A study involving 92 cognitively healthy people aged 40 to 60 found an association between body composition, metabolic health and indicators of proteins linked to Alzheimer’s disease in the brain. The results are planned to be presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, News-Medical reports.

Four participant profiles

Scientists combined MRI data on abdominal fat, thigh muscle and fat tissue with body mass index, insulin resistance measures and cholesterol levels. Based on these characteristics, participants were divided into four groups.

The first group had more visceral and subcutaneous fat, lower high-density cholesterol levels and higher insulin resistance. The fourth group had more thigh muscle, moderately high visceral fat, less subcutaneous fat and more favorable metabolic measures compared with the first group. The second and third groups had lower fat and muscle tissue measures and a lower body mass index; the third group also had higher high-density cholesterol levels.

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Amyloid and tau protein

Using positron emission tomography, the authors measured the accumulation of amyloid and tau protein — two proteins associated with Alzheimer’s disease. The lowest amyloid level was recorded in the second group. After accounting for cerebral small-vessel disease, diabetes and hypertension, the average amyloid level in the first group was 6.7 points higher than in the second group. This was the only statistically significant difference between the groups after this adjustment.

The lowest tau protein level was found in the third group, which had a more favorable metabolic profile. In the other groups, average tau protein measures were approximately 5–12% higher, with the largest difference recorded between the third and fourth groups. Groups with lower fat tissue measures also had lower markers of brain inflammation according to MRI data.

Further research is needed

The authors stressed that the results do not prove a causal relationship between body composition, metabolic health and Alzheimer’s disease. They also do not make it possible to predict whether the disease will develop in a particular person. The next step should be to test the findings in larger and more diverse participant groups, as well as to study changes over time.

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