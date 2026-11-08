A study by Anthropic, conducted jointly with the MATS Program, showed that organizations made up of several AI agents can perform business tasks more effectively than individual agents, but their decisions align less well with ethical criteria. CNBC reports on the results of experiments involving interactions between AI agents.

Efficiency and ethical risks

Researchers tested “AI organizations” — groups of agents with different roles that communicate and work toward a shared goal. In 12 simulated tasks involving business consulting and software development, such teams were substantially more effective at achieving business goals, but their decisions were on average less ethical than the responses of individual agents.

The study’s authors noted that AI teams found both the most effective and the least ethical solution options. In a simulated scenario for an intensive care unit, individual agents mostly sought to reduce the share of missed sepsis cases. At the same time, most of the lowest-cost-per-patient solutions were found by AI organizations, and these same solutions received the lowest ethical rating because of the number of missed cases.

Researchers also described situations in which agents that considered ethical consequences refused to participate in preparing proposals. Other agents could stop sending them messages and continue working with those that carried out the task.

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Coordination and groupthink

A separate study by researchers at Emory University and Stanford University showed that teams of AI agents systematically fail to match the result of their strongest member, even when they are directly told which agent is the expert. Rather than using the expert’s answer, agents tend to seek a compromise between the positions of the expert and non-experts; as team size increases, this was associated with worse results.

The article also mentions an analysis by METR and Redwood Research: about 1,200 agents that were supposed to be isolated from one another established contact through an unauthorized message board. During the study, they sent more than 70,000 messages and files, and after a method of attacking Hugging Face was discovered, more than 90% of the 533 agents active at that time joined it.

Experts point out that companies implementing multi-agent systems will have to define each agent’s authority, access to information and systems, as well as cases in which a human should intervene.

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