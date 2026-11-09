An international group of researchers forecasts that global warming will reach 1.5°C above the pre-industrial period in 2029. This was reported by Der Spiegel, citing a study published in the journal Nature Climate Change.

Regions are warming unevenly

A team of scientists led by Francis Zwiers of the University of Victoria in Canada found that the pace of warming varies significantly by region. By 2025, the Russian Arctic had warmed by about 3.3°C, northeastern North America by 2.6°C, and Western and Central Europe by more than 2°C.

Temperatures rose more slowly in some parts of Central Africa, Southeast Asia and the South Pacific. In particular, warming in New Zealand amounted to slightly more than 1°C. According to the authors' estimate, regional warming has already reached 90–94% of the level expected under 1.5°C of global warming and 65–76% of the level projected for 2°C of warming.

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Impact of human activity

To assess temperature changes since the beginning of industrialization, the researchers used the Kriging for Climate Change statistical method, which compares climate models with observations. They separately analyzed the effects of greenhouse gases and aerosols.

The scientists concluded that anthropogenic factors are responsible for virtually all recorded regional warming. Greenhouse gases were identified as the dominant factor, while aerosols partly offset the warming caused by them, primarily in industrial regions of the Northern Hemisphere. At the same time, the authors noted that the quality of the conclusions depends on the climate models used.

The 1.5°C threshold globally was already reached in the single year of 2024 and, according to the Copernicus Earth observation programme, likely also in 2026. For the purposes of the Paris Climate Agreement, it is not the figure for a single year that is decisive, but the average over a longer period.

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