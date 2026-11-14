Researchers at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), in collaboration with the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm), identified links between environmental factors during pregnancy and childhood and a range of health indicators through adolescence. News-Medical reports on the results of the work, published in the journal Science Advances as part of the Human Early Life Exposome (HELIX) project.

Nearly 200 environmental factors

Scientists analyzed 69 exposures during the prenatal period and 129 factors in childhood, comparing them with 11 health indicators assessed at ages 6 to 11 and 12 to 18. They examined four groups of indicators: cardiometabolic indicators, including body mass index and blood pressure; mental health; respiratory diseases; and allergic problems.

The analyzed factors included diet, physical activity, sleep and other individual habits, tobacco smoke, indoor and outdoor air pollution, chemicals, metals, and characteristics of the built environment. Researchers refer to the exposome as the totality of all environmental exposures a person encounters throughout life.

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Links with multiple health indicators

The analysis identified six prenatal and 42 childhood factors associated with several outcomes or groups of health indicators at once. No factor was associated with all four groups, but approximately one in three of the selected exposures was linked to more than one of them.

In particular, maternal smoking during pregnancy was associated with higher body mass index and more pronounced externalizing behavioral problems in children both at an early age and during adolescence. It was also linked to a greater number of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder symptoms in adolescents. Higher maternal meat consumption during pregnancy was associated with several mental health indicators and asthma in children, as well as wheezing and dermatitis in childhood.

Open data atlas

The authors created an open interactive atlas of links between the early-life exposome and children’s health indicators. It allows users to view the identified relationships between environmental factors, health indicators, and developmental stages. The scientists emphasized that the study records associations rather than proves causality; further research in larger and more diverse population groups is needed to establish it.

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