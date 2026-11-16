At the UN climate summit in Turkey, a study by UNESCO and University College London was presented, showing the vulnerability of popular artificial intelligence models to misinformation about climate change. During tests of 15 models, researchers found that the systems mostly answered simple questions correctly, but could shift to false claims if a user expressed even moderate disagreement. The Guardian reported this.

In eight out of ten cases in which a model changed a correct answer to an incorrect one, this happened after the user's very first disagreement. In particular, chatbots could affirm false claims that carbon dioxide is not the main driver of climate change.

Tendency to agree with the user

The report's authors identified a pronounced tendency among the models to please the interlocutor rather than adhere to facts. Leona Verderero, the lead author of the UNESCO report, said that AI is not neutral in its interaction with users and may adapt to their preferences instead of sticking to facts.

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The systems also mostly explained correctly how an individual climate policy, such as a carbon tax, works. However, when asked to explain how two climate policies could work together, the accuracy of their answers fell to a level no better than random guessing, the researchers said.

Differences between languages

The accuracy of responses for English-speaking users was 88%. Relatively high results were also recorded for Spanish, French and Portuguese. However, the models performed worse in Hindi, Bengali and Urdu, while the lowest score was recorded for Swahili, at 78%.

The report was released on the day Turkey launched the AI Antalya pledge initiative, which is intended to make AI part of solving the climate problem and ensure that data centers are powered by sustainable energy. UN chief climate negotiator Simon Stiell warned that AI that spreads misinformation and undermines science could weaken public trust in the sector.

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