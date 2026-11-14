China holds about 80% of the world’s patents in the field of underwater data centers, according to an analysis of 168 patents related to this technology from 2006 to 2026. South China Morning Post reports, citing a study by two Chinese specialists from Tianjin.

The authors represent the Patent Examination Cooperation Center and the National Marine Data and Information Service. The study was published in the Chinese-language Journal of Marine Information Technology and Application. The researchers noted that China has advantages in engineering solutions, particularly modular construction and maintenance directly at the site of operation.

Technology development

Until 2014, development was mainly conducted by marine engineering companies and research institutions in the United States, Norway and Canada. At that time, fewer than three patent applications were filed annually, with attention focused on sealed capsules capable of withstanding pressure and underwater foundations.

In 2015–2020, the number of applications increased. Developers worked on capsule design, thermal management systems and power supply. The technological goal shifted from testing fundamental feasibility to confirming reliability for long-term underwater operation. Since 2021, China has become the main source of the sector’s growth, the researchers said.

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South Korea ranks second with 17 patents, mainly concerning the deployment of data center modules and the development of structural equipment. The United States has eight patents in the areas of system architecture, power supply and local data processing. European countries, including Norway and the United Kingdom, have six patents related to underwater production control, power supply and automated maintenance.

Cooling with seawater

Underwater data centers use seawater as a natural source of cold for heat removal. According to the cited data, land-based data centers consume up to 3% of global electricity, with air conditioning accounting for about one-third of that amount.

Such facilities can reduce energy and water costs for cooling and do not require scarce land plots. The study’s authors proposed further studying the integration of offshore wind power with underwater data centers and assessing the long-term environmental impact of their operation.

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