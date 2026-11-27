Researchers who analyzed data from 502 children in Singapore found an association between longer screen viewing at age one and around age six and lower academic performance at age nine, as well as weaker working memory at age 10.5. ScienceDaily reports this, citing a study published in the World Journal of Pediatrics.

Child follow-up data

Scientists from Inserm and the National University of Singapore used data from the Growing Up in Singapore Towards healthy Outcomes cohort. Parents reported their children’s screen time at six points, from early to middle childhood. Researchers later assessed the participants’ academic achievement and working memory.

Working memory is the ability to temporarily retain and process information. It is needed, among other things, to follow instructions, solve mathematical problems, understand sentences and retain information while completing tasks.

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Why ages 1 and 6 were singled out

The researchers recorded the largest statistical effects for screen time at age one. The association also appeared at around age six, when children usually begin formal schooling. At the same time, this study found no statistically significant association for ages two and three.

The authors suggest that screen viewing may displace activities important for cognitive development: interaction with adults, imaginative play and direct exploration of the surrounding world. However, the study established associations rather than proving that screen time itself directly causes weaker academic or cognitive outcomes.

The World Health Organization and the American Academy of Pediatrics generally recommend avoiding screen exposure during the first 18–24 months of life and limiting it to less than one hour per day for children aged two to five. The researchers also noted that further work should take into account the quality of digital content, device types and parent-child interaction during viewing.

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