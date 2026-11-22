A theoretical study has shown that, under extremely specific conditions, black holes may fragment into smaller objects. In the conventional four-dimensional model of general relativity, such a scenario is almost impossible, but an isolated black hole rotating close to the maximum speed allowed by the theory may be an exception.

Live Science reports this, citing an article published on October 22 in the journal Physical Review D. The authors used several mathematical modeling methods and examined the so-called “pair-of-pants” topology — a scheme in which one event horizon divides into two.

Constraints for ordinary black holes

The researchers analyzed the event horizon — the boundary beyond which nothing, including light, can leave a black hole. They simplified the modeling of the process by comparing separate slices of spacetime before and after a possible split.

For a non-rotating Schwarzschild black hole, breakup would be prohibited by the laws of thermodynamics. Observations of gravitational waves are consistent with the assumption that the surface area of a black hole does not decrease. Moreover, even if a split occurred, the fragments would have to merge again very quickly under the influence of gravity.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Co-author of the paper Manuel Del Piano, a theoretical physicist at the University of Southern Denmark, explained that rapid rotation could allow the fragments to fly apart before they have time to merge again. In such a scenario, the equator of the event horizon would move at nearly the speed of light.

Additional dimensions and small fragments

The authors also considered spacetime models with more than four dimensions and scenarios involving modified gravity. In such theoretical models, ultrafast rotation may promote fragmentation. In the “black string” model, a black hole could stretch along additional dimensions and break apart into several smaller bodies, like beads on a string.

According to one calculation, for a black hole with a mass of ten Suns, fragments with masses several times greater than that of the Great Pyramid of Giza, compressed to sizes smaller than a proton, could be energetically favorable. Scientists expect that small primordial black holes, which may have formed shortly after the Big Bang, could potentially be more prone to such a split. At the same time, the study establishes when a breakup does not contradict entropy and conservation laws, but does not prove that it actually occurs.

Read us on