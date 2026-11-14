Common school accommodations for children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) did not demonstrate significant improvement in classroom behavior or academic outcomes. Researchers at the Center for Children and Families at Florida International University reached this conclusion in a randomized clinical trial, News-Medical reports.

Which accommodations were tested

Scientists evaluated four frequently used approaches: extra time to complete assignments, frequent breaks, the option to work while standing at a desk, and working in an environment with fewer distractions. None of them produced a statistically significant improvement in students' behavior or results on brief assessments. Some of these accommodations were also associated with lower academic productivity.

The study was published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. It was conducted as part of the Summer Treatment Program, which provides structured classroom activities and recreational activities for children with ADHD. The study involved 255 children from kindergarten through sixth grade who began participation in 2022–2025; 235 participants completed it.

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Comparison with other approaches

Researchers assessed classroom rule violations, productivity while completing assignments, and test results under different conditions. Behavioral interventions reduced the number of rule violations by 37% compared with usual classroom conditions. Stimulant medication reduced this figure by 61% and increased the share of correctly completed tasks by 22% compared with placebo.

The study's lead author, psychology professor Gregory Fabiano, said the researchers were surprised by the lack of a significant effect from the tested accommodations, even when combined with behavioral interventions or medication. The authors recommend paying more attention to evidence-based approaches: daily report cards, clear expectations, consistent feedback, praise, and rewards for achieving individual goals.

At the same time, the researchers cautioned that the work was conducted in structured summer classrooms within a treatment program rather than in regular schools. Therefore, further research is needed to determine whether the same results would be observed in everyday school settings.

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