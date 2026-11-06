The international PROSpect clinical trial showed that the early routine use of prone positioning or high-frequency oscillatory ventilation (HFOV) does not increase the number of ventilator-free days in children with pediatric acute respiratory distress syndrome (PARDS). News-Medical reports this, citing a study published in The Lancet.

PROSpect study data

The randomized trial involved 424 children from 75 hospitals in 18 countries. Researchers compared the early use of prone positioning with the supine position, as well as HFOV with conventional mechanical ventilation.

For the primary outcome — the number of ventilator-free days by day 28 — no statistically significant differences were found between the groups. Overall mortality within 28 days was 10%, and no significant differences between the groups were recorded for this measure either.

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Safety of the procedures

Prone positioning was associated with a higher incidence of airway obstruction and pressure-related skin injuries. The use of HFOV was associated with greater hemodynamic instability.

The study’s senior author, Martha A.Q. Curley of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, noted that both methods may remain rescue therapy tools, particularly when safe limits of lung-protective ventilation cannot be maintained. At the same time, the trial results do not support their routine use as first-line therapy for moderate and severe PARDS.

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