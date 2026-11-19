A study published in the journal PLOS Digital Health found no lower total abdominal muscle volume in patients with low back pain compared with people without this diagnosis. As ScienceAlert reports, the findings suggest that weak abdominal muscles are not necessarily the cause of lower back pain, and strengthening them alone may not be a sufficient solution.

Analysis of more than 33,000 CT scans

A research team that included Stanford University mechanical engineer Katherine Marusich used a deep learning model to analyze more than 33,500 abdominal computed tomography scans from 23,508 patients.

According to electronic medical records, 2,622 participants were diagnosed with low back pain. They were compared with 2,577 people without such pain, matched by sex, age, and body mass index. The authors noted that most previous imaging studies of this issue were about 25 times smaller.

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Muscle-to-fat ratio

The scientists found no differences between the two groups in total muscle tissue volume or the distribution of fat in the abdominal cavity. At the same time, the group with low back pain had a statistically lower average muscle-to-fat ratio in the abdominal area.

The researchers emphasize that these findings do not mean muscles are unimportant for back health. CT scans do not provide a complete assessment of muscle strength, but the results indicate that greater abdominal muscle volume does not guarantee protection against pain. The authors propose further studying individual muscles and local changes, as well as focusing on movement control rather than only total muscle tissue volume.

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