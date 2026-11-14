Researchers at La Trobe University in Australia found that a four-month program of progressive exercise and education supervised by a physiotherapist improves knee health in young people after anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction. At the same time, the scientists found no evidence that such exercise harms knee cartilage or worsens early osteoarthritis, ScienceDaily reports.

The trial involved 184 patients

The SUPER-Knee clinical trial involved 184 adults aged 18 to 40. All of them had knee symptoms one to three years after surgery. Some participants were assigned to the exercise program, while others received one educational session to compare results.

Participants who underwent four months of physiotherapist-supervised rehabilitation reported improved knee health, less pain and better quality of life. Their muscle strength also increased. The results were published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

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Risk of early osteoarthritis

According to data cited by the researchers, approximately half of patients are still dissatisfied with the condition of their knee two years after ACL reconstruction. About half also show signs of early osteoarthritis within ten years after surgery, often before the age of 40.

The study leader, Associate Professor Adam Culvenor, said the findings confirm the safety of combining exercise and education for young people at increased risk of early osteoarthritis. At the same time, the trial did not determine whether the program can prevent osteoarthritis in the long term.

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